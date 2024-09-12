Taskmaster Season 18 Debuts with New Comedian Line-Up

The popular television series Taskmaster has returned for its 18th season, bringing a fresh group of five comedians to the spotlight. Viewers can anticipate a season full of entertainment as Babatunde Aléshé, Emma Sidi, Jack Dee, Rosie Jones, and Andy Zaltzman compete to win the golden head trophy.

The contestants are tasked with a variety of challenges designed to test their cognitive abilities, creative reasoning, and problem-solving skills. The show is judged by Greg Davies, with assistance from his trusted co-host Alex Horne.

This season’s lineup includes Andy Zaltzman, who is known for his comedy work in both political and sports arenas. Zaltzman began his comedy career in 1999 and has been recognized for his shows like Andy Zaltzman versus the Dog of Doom and Andy Zaltzman: Satirist for Hire.

Zaltzman’s presence extends to radio and television, where he has appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live‘s Test Match Special and BBC Radio 4. He currently hosts the comedy series The News Quiz and is co-host of the satirical podcast The Bugle.

Taskmaster airs on Thursdays at 9 pm, promising another season filled with laughter and outrageous challenges. The show remains a staple in the entertainment sphere, much to the delight of its dedicated audience.