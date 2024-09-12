Taskmaster Season 18 Returns with Exciting Line-Up

The popular television show Taskmaster is back for its 18th season, delighting fans with its unique blend of comedy and competition. Premiering on Thursday, 12th September 2024, at 9:00 pm, the show has already generated much anticipation.

Renowned comedian Emma Sidi is among the five contestants participating this season, joining the ranks of Rosie Jones, Babatunde Aléshé, Jack Dee, and Andy Zaltzman. These competitors will be evaluated on their creativity, wit, and problem-solving skills by the show’s esteemed host, Greg Davies, and his assistant, Alex Horne.

Emma Sidi, who has made significant strides in her career as an actress, comedian, and writer, will be closely watched this season. Sidi first gained attention after featuring in James Acaster’s web series, Sweet Home Lahnsteineringa, and has since captivated audiences with her solo performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Besides her stage presence, Sidi has appeared in several television programmes, including W1A, Stath Lets Flats, and Ghosts. More recently, she featured in Starstruck with Rose Matafeo and played roles in Death in Paradise and We Might Regret This on the BBC.

Taskmaster continues to be a staple of entertainment, with fans eager to see who will conquer the challenges and win the coveted golden head. With its engaging format, season 18 promises to deliver more laughter and surprises.