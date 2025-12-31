Tasmania JackJumpers Secure Thrilling Win Over South East Melbourne Phoenix

HOBART, Tasmania — The Tasmania JackJumpers celebrated a crucial 87-84 victory over the South East Melbourne Phoenix on December 29, 2025. This win marked a significant moment for the JackJumpers, who had struggled at home this season, securing only two wins from their previous ten games.

The JackJumpers faced off against the Phoenix after a heartbreaking one-point overtime loss to the New Zealand Breakers just three days earlier. Coach Scott Roth expressed relief after the match, acknowledging that while the game wasn’t perfect, his team found a way to secure a vital win.

“We played a really good first half of basketball… our guys have stayed poised long enough to make enough plays down the stretch,” Roth said, praising Majok Deng, who scored 21 points and contributed effectively on both offense and defense.

Deng’s performance was a welcome turnaround as he had scored just nine points combined in the previous three games. He exploded onto the scene, netting 13 points by half-time and helping the JackJumpers build a substantial 49-33 lead going into the break.

Bryce Hamilton also played a crucial role, contributing 12 points in the first half. Meanwhile, Phoenix guard Nathan Sobey led all scorers with 27 points, trying to bring his team back into the game after a slow start.

The Phoenix struggled early, shooting under 30% from the field and making just two three-pointers in the first half. Coach Josh King noted their lack of rhythm as a significant factor in the defeat, attributing it to the team’s lengthy break before the game.

“It took us a while to get going for whatever reason… but they were clearly in way better rhythm,” King said.

As the second half progressed, the Phoenix made a comeback attempt, closing the gap to one point with only seconds remaining. However, Deng was fouled and made both free throws to extend Tasmania’s lead. The visitors called a timeout to set up a final play, but Ian Clark’s shot missed as time expired, sealing the win for the JackJumpers.

Tasmania’s victory was not just a momentary lift but positioned them ahead of the Breakers in the standings, creating hope among fans of a late-season resurgence.

In contrast, the Phoenix snapped their three-game winning streak, and King emphasized the need for his team to perform for all four quarters moving forward.