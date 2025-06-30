Tasmania Unveils Plans for New Health Tower Amid Election Campaign

Launceston, Tasmania — Australia’s ruling Liberal Party has announced significant plans for a new seven-story health complex at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) as part of its election campaign. Premier Jeremy Rockliff revealed the proposal during the campaign launch on June 29, 2025, emphasizing its importance in boosting healthcare capacity in the region.

The planned Northern Health Complex will provide an additional 250 beds and is linked to a larger 10-year redevelopment plan costing $647.5 million for the hospital. Rockliff stated, “This $240 million investment will deliver crucial services while preparing for future health demands.”

Rockliff highlighted ongoing efforts to improve healthcare facilities, mentioning current projects like the new Northern Heart Centre and a multi-story car park. He said, “Tasmanians are tired of political games and want a government that delivers.” The new complex is part of an initiative to co-locate services and support health professionals in the North.

Construction of the new facility is slated to begin in 2028, following the completion of the Northern Mental Health Precinct, with a completion target of 2030. Funding for the project will come from the 2025-26 budget.

At the campaign launch, Rockliff also criticized independents and the opposition Labor party for promoting instability. “A majority Liberal government is the only way to keep Tasmania moving forward with certainty and stability,” he stated.

Tasmanians face an election where their choice will be between the Liberal agenda for parts of the healthcare system and Labor’s recent budget repair proposals, supported by the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As the political landscape evolves, Tasmania will watch closely how these developments unfold in the lead-up to the elections.