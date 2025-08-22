Taste Atlantic City Expands Culinary Celebration to March 2026

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Visit Atlantic City has announced its signature food event, Taste Atlantic City, will take place throughout March 2026, expanding the former Atlantic City Restaurant Week to four times its size. The change reflects a commitment to enhancing the city’s culinary identity.

This reinvention of Restaurant Week allows for a wider and more inclusive celebration of Atlantic City’s diverse dining options. “This initiative lets us showcase the flavors that make our city unique,” said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City. The event will include many participating restaurants around the Atlantic City area.

According to Musich, Visit Atlantic City conducted surveys with local restaurants to understand customer preferences, ensuring that Taste Atlantic City meets their desires. The festival will offer a more festival-like atmosphere, combining various dining experiences into a month-long celebration.

The event’s logo creatively intertwines a wave with a strand of pasta and a fork, echoing Atlantic City’s culinary spirit, Musich noted. The festival aims to position the city as a premier destination for food, culture, and hospitality.

Updates regarding Taste Atlantic City, including participating restaurants and events, will be available on the Visit Atlantic City website.