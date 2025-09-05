Taste of Chicago Returns to Grant Park This Weekend

CHICAGO, IL — The Taste of Chicago festival is set to return to Grant Park this weekend for its 45th consecutive year, running from September 5 to 7. The festival will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., allowing attendees to explore Chicago‘s vibrant culinary scene.

This year, the festival has shifted from its traditional July dates to early September. Admission is free, and patrons can purchase food and beverages directly from the vendors, as no Taste tickets will be sold. It is important to note that most vendors only accept credit and debit cards.

Entrance to the festival is accessible through multiple gates: on Jackson Drive west of Columbus Drive, Ida B. Wells east of Michigan Avenue, and at Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive.

A highlight of this year’s festival includes a special drone and fireworks show scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, which is expected to be a visual spectacle for attendees.

Live music performances will also captivate crowds throughout the weekend. Grammy-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco will headline the Main Stage on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by pop singer JoJo on Saturday and Latin musician Elvis Crespo on Sunday, both also starting at 7 p.m.

The food lineup features over 60 vendors, including 45 food booths and 17 food trucks, showcasing a diverse array of culinary offerings. Returning favorites like Eli’s Cheesecake, Harold's Chicken, and The Original Rainbow Cone will be present, alongside new vendors such as Lexington Betty Smoke House and Chillafry.

Family-friendly activities are also planned, with interactive offerings in the Disney Resorts Family Village, including inflatables and art activities. Chicago SummerDance will provide free dance lessons throughout the day, inviting participants of all ages to join in the fun.

As the world’s largest free-admission food festival, Taste of Chicago continues to celebrate the city’s rich culinary diversity and community spirit.