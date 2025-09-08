Tate McRae Dazzles at 2025 VMAs in Stunning White Gown

Elmont, New York — Pop sensation Tate McRae made a striking appearance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, showcasing a dazzling ensemble that captivated fans and attendees alike. The 22-year-old artist arrived at the UBS Arena wearing a unique creation from designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

McRae’s outfit consisted of an icy-white bra top with a plunging sweetheart neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. The look featured a completely sheer, trailing skirt that highlighted the singer’s bold fashion sense. Complementing the dress were matching cheeky underwear and strappy silver heels from Stuart Weitzman, along with a selection of rings and dainty drop earrings.

In terms of beauty, McRae styled her blonde hair in tousled beach waves and opted for luminous makeup that included pearl-hued eyeshadow and glossy lips. She appeared confident and glamorous as she prepared for an exciting night ahead.

McRae isn’t just making fashion statements; she is also a strong contender for several awards this year. She is nominated for four VMA categories, including Song of the Year for her hit “Sports Car” and Best Pop Artist. Additionally, she is scheduled to perform during the awards ceremony, which adds to the anticipation surrounding her appearance.

This is not McRae’s first experience at the VMAs; she gained attention last year for her daring look. Last year’s appearance featured a see-through black lace minidress, which she wore over a black bra and matching underwear, channeling her idol Britney Spears.

The VMAs are not just a platform for music but also a venue for bold fashion expressions. With performances from Lady Gaga, Tate McRae, and Sabrina Carpenter slated for the night, this year promises to deliver memorable moments.