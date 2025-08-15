Tate McRae Kicks Off Major Tour After Billboard Success

Mexico City, Mexico – Tate McRae has officially launched her highly anticipated Miss Possessive Tour, which supports her new album, “So Close to What.” The tour began on March 18 and is set to conclude in Inglewood, California, making for an impressive 83 shows worldwide.

The pop star, known for her viral dance skills, will perform in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 29, bringing her electrifying live performance to the city. Fans eager to catch her can still find affordable tickets on platforms like Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, and StubHub. New customers can redeem various discount codes such as CLEVELAND20 for $20 off orders over $200 and TAKE5 for $5 off orders exceeding $300.

McRae gained fame as a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” and broke into the music scene with her hit single, “you broke me first,” which has garnered over a billion streams. Since then, she has released several chart-topping singles and earned a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Her robust performance history includes appearances at the MTV VMAs and Saturday Night Live as well as collaborations with artists like Khalid and Troye Sivan. With her latest album debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, McRae’s trajectory shows no signs of slowing down as tickets for her first arena tour sell out globally.