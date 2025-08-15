Entertainment
Tate McRae Kicks Off Major Tour After Billboard Success
Mexico City, Mexico – Tate McRae has officially launched her highly anticipated Miss Possessive Tour, which supports her new album, “So Close to What.” The tour began on March 18 and is set to conclude in Inglewood, California, making for an impressive 83 shows worldwide.
The pop star, known for her viral dance skills, will perform in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 29, bringing her electrifying live performance to the city. Fans eager to catch her can still find affordable tickets on platforms like Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, and StubHub. New customers can redeem various discount codes such as CLEVELAND20 for $20 off orders over $200 and TAKE5 for $5 off orders exceeding $300.
McRae gained fame as a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” and broke into the music scene with her hit single, “you broke me first,” which has garnered over a billion streams. Since then, she has released several chart-topping singles and earned a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.
Her robust performance history includes appearances at the MTV VMAs and Saturday Night Live as well as collaborations with artists like Khalid and Troye Sivan. With her latest album debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, McRae’s trajectory shows no signs of slowing down as tickets for her first arena tour sell out globally.
Recent Posts
- Tate McRae Kicks Off Major Tour After Billboard Success
- Dallas Wings Face Sparks with Rising Stars on August 15
- Caitlin Clark’s Injury Sparks Controversy in Sports Media
- Red Sox Seek Home Advantage Against Marlins After Road Struggles
- Mets Aim to End Losing Streak Against Hot Mariners
- Panama Canal Plans Competitive Bid for New Ports
- Rowdy Moments in Country Music: From Brawls to Health Concerns
- Missouri Gaming Commission Awards Untethered Sports Betting Licenses
- Blue Jays Host Rangers in Key AL Matchup
- Guardians Face Braves in Exciting Matchup at Progressive Field
- “Mamma Mia!” Returns to Broadway After 10 Years
- Saints Sign Defensive End Jeremiah Martin Ahead of Preseason Game
- Phillies and Pirates Face Off in Crucial MLB Matchups
- Supreme Court Rules on Mississippi Social Media Law Amid Concerns
- Tropical Storm Erin Raises Concerns for Florida Amid Stifling Heat
- Report for America Celebrates 100,000 Local Stories Generated by Journalists
- Liverpool Kicks Off 2025-26 Season at Anfield Against Bournemouth
- Severe Thunderstorms Expected in Twin Cities This Evening
- Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa Future Uncertain as Transfer Deadline Approaches
- Jordan Spieth’s Season Ends with Disappointment at FedEx St. Jude Championship