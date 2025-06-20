Tatis Jr. Remains Calm Amid Tense Dodgers Series

SAN DIEGO, California — San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed the intensity of the ongoing series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, following two losses to the NL West leaders. The matchup kicked off with a notable chippiness on Monday, June 18, when Tatis was hit by a pitch from Dodgers reliever Lou Trivino during the third inning.

After the game, both managers expressed concerns over the escalating tension between the teams. Tatis spoke with reporters on Wednesday, indicating his belief that the situation would not carry over into the remaining games. “I don’t think so… everybody knows how to handle themselves,” he stated, as cited by 97.3 The Fan.

“Two teams just going at it,” Tatis Jr. said about Tuesday’s incident. “I don’t see anything brewing. There’s a lot of Hall-of-Famers out there and everybody knows how to handle themselves.”

The Padres are in a desperate position, having lost four of their five games against the Dodgers this season. Tatis did not think Trivino intended to hit him, but the crowd reacted dramatically when another pitch struck star player Shohei Ohtani, illustrating the fans’ protective attitude towards their star.

Last year, the teams faced off in the NLDS, where the Dodgers advanced and eventually won the World Series. Both teams are expected to be playoff contenders again, elevating the stakes of this series. Tatis Jr. knows the importance of bouncing back as the Padres look for payback in the Wednesday game.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers returned to the field with another starting pitcher from the injured list. Emmet Sheehan is making his 2025 debut, stepping into a lineup that includes Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Clayton Kershaw, solidifying a strong rotation.

Sheehan’s return comes after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he has high expectations for his comeback performance. Manager Dave Roberts emphasized the significance of Sheehan’s role in the upcoming games as the Dodgers aim for back-to-back World Series titles, following their championship win last year.

As both teams face off at Dodger Stadium, the anticipation builds for this crucial matchup. Tatis Jr. and Sheehan each represent hope for their respective teams. With playoff aspirations on the line, Wednesday’s game promises high stakes and intense competition.