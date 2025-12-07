Tatsuro Taira Defeats Brandon Moreno at UFC 323 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Brandon Moreno faced Tatsuro Taira in a highly anticipated flyweight bout at UFC 323 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Moreno, the former champion, entered the match looking to maintain his No. 5 ranking in the division.

At 23-8-2, Moreno was riding a two-fight win streak, having recently defeated Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi. Known as “The Assassin Baby