Taylor Cole Stars in Hallmark’s New Movie Double Scoop

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Taylor Cole stars in the new Hallmark movie “Double Scoop,” premiering Saturday, August 23, at 8 p.m. CST on the Hallmark Channel. The film follows Cole’s character, Nora, who works at an ad agency in New York City and aims to win over a family-owned ice cream business. However, her former colleague and rival, James, played by Ryan McPartlin, is after the same account.

As Nora and James engage in a competitive yet humorous battle for the client, they uncover the realities facing local farmers. The duo ends up forming a bond over their shared passion for finding solutions to support the agricultural community.

While “Double Scoop” is set in New York City and rural Wisconsin, much of the filming took place in Birmingham. Cole expressed her excitement about the filming location, noting, “There are just so many different pockets of unique vibes and styles. I loved exploring the various spots and what each had to offer.”

The Southern charm of Birmingham was evident to Cole during her three-week stay. “I noticed how beautiful the buildings were, and there’s so much detail in the architecture. It was really mind-blowing,” she said. She also embraced the city’s culinary scene, dining at various local restaurants such as The Essential and Pogo Cocktail Bar.

Alongside her love for nature, Cole indulged in local cuisine, often ordering for a group to try as many dishes as possible. “I ask locals for recommendations for restaurants, find them on Yelp, and study the menu. This is my indulgence — my happy place,” she said.

Filming also took her to a dairy farm in Harpersville, where Cole embraced her love for animals and tackled some fun, new experiences. “I milked a cow and bottle-fed a baby calf — all dreams come true in one movie!” she laughed.

With her Texas roots shining through, Cole said, “You can’t take the Southern out of the girl.” Fans looking forward to “Double Scoop” can tune in for a sweet story that mixes romance, rivalry, and a heartfelt connection to the community.