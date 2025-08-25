Taylor Cole Stars in New Hallmark Movie Double Scoop

Birmingham, Alabama — Taylor Cole stars opposite Ryan McPartlin in Hallmark Channel’s latest summer movie, “Double Scoop,” premiering on August 23. In this film, Cole plays Nora, an ad executive from New York who travels to rural Wisconsin to secure an ice cream company as a client.

Facing fierce competition from her former colleague, James (played by McPartlin), Nora quickly learns that the rivalry extends beyond business as both encounter the challenges facing local farmers.

Behind the camera, “Double Scoop” showcases the picturesque scenery of Birmingham, a city that Cole found to have a vibrant culture and welcoming people. “There are just so many different pockets of so many unique vibes and styles. I thought that was really cool,” Cole said during her time in Alabama, where parts of the film were actually shot.

During her three-week stay, Cole explored Birmingham’s local culinary scene, dining at popular spots like The Essential and Bottega, where she even celebrated her birthday. “Some people like amusement parks; I like restaurants. This is my happy place,” she shared.

As an animal lover, Cole embraced the film’s rural setting, filming several scenes on a dairy farm. She expressed delight in activities such as milking cows and bottle-feeding calves. “I did it all. All dreams come true in one movie,” she laughed.

The premiere of “Double Scoop” adds to the lineup of Hallmark’s summer releases and emphasizes the strong stories supported by local businesses and traditions. Fans can catch the movie on Saturday, August 23, at 8 p.m. Central Time.