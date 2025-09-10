Entertainment
Is Taylor Frankie Paul the Next Bachelorette? Speculation Grows
LOS ANGELES, CA — Speculation is swirling around whether Taylor Frankie Paul, a star of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” could be the next Bachelorette. The buzz began following a cryptic Instagram post by Alex Cooper, host of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, that fans believe hints at a surprise announcement.
On September 8, Cooper posted a video on the podcast’s Instagram account, featuring her cutting into a pink cake with the words “Season 30” written in icing. Her caption included a rose emoji and stated, “Change of plans 🌹,” leading to widespread theories that an upcoming season will be for The Bachelorette instead of The Bachelor.
Fans quickly turned their attention to potential leads for the new season. While Maria Georgas emerged as a frontrunner—having previously appeared on Cooper’s podcast—Taylor Frankie Paul has gained attention due to interactions from cast members in the comments. Jessi Ngatikaura and Demi Engemann both posted emojis that sparked curiosity about Paul’s involvement.
Paul’s dating life has recently attracted social media attention, particularly after she posted a photo with a new companion, which has since been deleted. While speculation about her next steps continues, news from earlier this year indicated that The Bachelorette was merely on hold, not canceled. Thus, the anticipated return of the series seems aligned with Cooper’s recent post.
The last season of The Bachelorette aired in September 2024, making fans eager for new content. Many are hopeful that the franchise’s timeline will shift to feature The Bachelorette prior to The Bachelor. Regardless, Cooper’s video has reignited hopes among fans, suggesting a major reveal is imminent. While Cooper has remained silent on specifics, she did clarify that the video is not a pregnancy announcement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more information.
