Taylor Frankie Paul Takes Lead Role in ‘The Bachelorette’

LOS ANGELES, CA – Taylor Frankie Paul, star of Hulu’s reality series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” has been announced as the new lead of ABC‘s “The Bachelorette” for its upcoming season. The announcement was made during an episode of the podcast “Call Her Daddy” hosted by Alex Cooper.

Paul, a 31-year-old mother of three, joins the franchise as its first lead who is not a former contestant from the Bachelor Nation. On the podcast, she expressed her excitement and nerves about stepping into this new role, especially since she has never dated multiple people at once.

“This is something so new for me because obviously I got married young and divorced, and the first guy I met was my next relationship,” Paul explained. “I’ve never done that, so that will be new to me.” Paul gained fame online through her #MomTok content, where she shares her experiences as a mother.

Initially, there were questions about her participation due to her responsibilities as a co-parent. She shares her children with two different partners. During the podcast, she shared her concerns about managing her family life while filming. “How do I make this work? I’m a co-parent with two baby daddies, not one,” Paul said.

Despite her worries, Paul decided to take on the challenge, stating that if she wanted to make it work, she would figure it out. She also mentioned the importance of support from her family and friends. “If I want to, I can. You can do anything you want, if you want. It comes down to that,” Paul said.

The upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” is expected to premiere in 2026. Paul’s participation adds a fresh twist to the franchise, which typically features leads from its affiliated dating shows. This marks a significant change for ABC, indicating a strategic shift in programming decisions.

As for her ongoing role in “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Paul said it remains to be seen how her castmates will react to her new role and its impact on their show, which explores the complexities of their lives after a public scandal.