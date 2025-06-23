Sports
Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
Eastbourne, England – The ATP Tour continues with excitement as the grass-court season heats up this week with ATP 250 events happening in Eastbourne and Mallorca. Taylor Fritz, the three-time champion in Eastbourne, aims to defend his title against a competitive field.
Fritz, who has won the Eastbourne title in 2019, 2022, and 2024, recently claimed his first title of 2025 in Stuttgart without dropping a set. However, before heading to Eastbourne, he was eliminated in the first round at Queen’s Club. “It feels good to be back on grass, a surface where I’ve had great success,” Fritz said ahead of the event.
Another key player in Eastbourne is the second-seeded Tommy Paul, returning to action for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals last month. Paul has been making waves and was a finalist in the 2023 Eastbourne competition.
Meanwhile, the tournament will also feature rising stars like Joao Fonseca and Alex de Minaur, both looking to capitalize on their recent performances and make a deep run at the event.
Over in Mallorca, Ben Shelton, now ranked in the Top 10, looks to bounce back after an early exit at Queen’s Club. This marks his third consecutive year competing in Mallorca, and he is set to face either Denis Shapovalov or another young talent in his opening match. “I’m ready to show my skills on grass,” Shelton stated.
Felix Auger-Aliassime will also be a player to watch, aiming to regain form after an inconsistent season. The former World No. 6’s opener will be against either Andrey Rublev or another competitive opponent.
In doubles, notable teams including Heliovaara/Patten and Bolelli/Vavassori vie for the top prize in Mallorca, seeking to enhance their standings with yet another title.
As the tournaments unfold, fans eagerly await the fierce competition and potential upsets across both venues.
Recent Posts
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km
- New Loquat Seed and Summer Harvest Event Launch in Grow a Garden
- Lawsuit Filed After Allergic Reaction on Singapore Airlines Flight
- FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies at 80, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Metallica’s ‘Mama Said’ Origin Story Uncovered in 1996 Interview
- Nigeria’s Hajj Commission Inspects Medical Clinics in Makkah
- The Weeknd Sets Attendance Record at Empower Field Concert