Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne

Eastbourne, England – The ATP Tour continues with excitement as the grass-court season heats up this week with ATP 250 events happening in Eastbourne and Mallorca. Taylor Fritz, the three-time champion in Eastbourne, aims to defend his title against a competitive field.

Fritz, who has won the Eastbourne title in 2019, 2022, and 2024, recently claimed his first title of 2025 in Stuttgart without dropping a set. However, before heading to Eastbourne, he was eliminated in the first round at Queen’s Club. “It feels good to be back on grass, a surface where I’ve had great success,” Fritz said ahead of the event.

Another key player in Eastbourne is the second-seeded Tommy Paul, returning to action for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals last month. Paul has been making waves and was a finalist in the 2023 Eastbourne competition.

Meanwhile, the tournament will also feature rising stars like Joao Fonseca and Alex de Minaur, both looking to capitalize on their recent performances and make a deep run at the event.

Over in Mallorca, Ben Shelton, now ranked in the Top 10, looks to bounce back after an early exit at Queen’s Club. This marks his third consecutive year competing in Mallorca, and he is set to face either Denis Shapovalov or another young talent in his opening match. “I’m ready to show my skills on grass,” Shelton stated.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will also be a player to watch, aiming to regain form after an inconsistent season. The former World No. 6’s opener will be against either Andrey Rublev or another competitive opponent.

In doubles, notable teams including Heliovaara/Patten and Bolelli/Vavassori vie for the top prize in Mallorca, seeking to enhance their standings with yet another title.

As the tournaments unfold, fans eagerly await the fierce competition and potential upsets across both venues.