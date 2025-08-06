Taylor Fritz Defeats Andrey Rublev in National Bank Open Quarterfinals

TORONTO, Canada — Top-seeded American Taylor Fritz defeated No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The match at Sobeys Stadium ended with a score of 6-3, 7-6(4), allowing Fritz to advance to the semifinals.

Fritz showcased his powerful serve during the match, hitting nine aces in the first set and a total of 20 throughout the contest. Despite a brief setback while serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, Fritz held his nerve to take the win.

“That whole game was so shaky for me,” Fritz said, reflecting on the tense moment. “I’m serving to be in the semis, and the pressure came out of nowhere.” He emphasized that winning the match helped ease his frustration about the close call.

Up to this point in the tournament, Fritz has demonstrated formidable serving skills, saving all ten break points he faced in earlier rounds. With this victory, he claimed his 20th hard-court win of the season, joining the ranks of only three players to achieve this milestone in 2025, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss index.

Rublev, who was the runner-up in last year’s tournament, struggled early in the match but managed to tie up the second set after breaking Fritz’s serve. Nevertheless, Fritz’s consistent performance ultimately secured him the win.

This matchup marked a significant achievement for Fritz, as he becomes the first American to compete in all nine current ATP Masters 1000 events this season. He will play the winner of the match between fellow American Ben Shelton and Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the semifinals.