Taylor Fritz Defends Title at Lexus Eastbourne Open

EASTBOURNE, England — The ATP Tour’s grass-court swing heats up this week with the Lexus Eastbourne Open as three-time champion Taylor Fritz aims to defend his title. The tournament runs from June 22 to 28, 2025, attracting top players, including #NextGenATP star Joao Fonseca and rising talent Ben Shelton.

Fritz, who has won the Eastbourne title in 2019, 2022, and 2024, returned to the grass by winning his first title of 2025 in Stuttgart without dropping a set. However, he suffered an early exit at Queen’s Club, losing in the first round to Corentin Moutet.

Tommy Paul, the second seed, also returns to the tour after a strong performance at Roland Garros last month, where he reached the quarter-finals before falling to Carlos Alcaraz. Paul has a solid record of 5-2 in Eastbourne, reaching the final in 2023.

Young players Jakub Mensik and Joao Fonseca are making their debuts at this ATP 250 event. Mensik, the Miami champion, is set to face either Matteo Arnaldi or Reilly Opelka, while 18-year-old Fonseca draws Zizou Bergs in their first meeting.

Among the seeded players, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and former Halle champion Ugo Humbert are looking to make deep runs. Mpetshi Perricard, known for his powerful serve, faces wild card Cameron Norrie, while Humbert will compete against either Fabian Marozsan or Lorenzo Sonego.

In doubles, top-seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten are aiming to secure another title before heading into the Wimbledon championships next month. They will face tough competition from second seeds Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Across the sea in Mallorca, Ben Shelton, fresh off his semi-final run in Stuttgart, is one to watch. He faces a first-round matchup against Learner Tien or Justin Engel. Fellow player Felix Auger-Aliassime also hopes to regain his form after an inconsistent start to the season.

As the tournaments get underway, fans can anticipate thrilling matches and the potential for surprises from both established stars and newcomers on the ATP Tour.