Taylor Fritz Faces Knee Injury After United Cup Loss

SYDNEY, Australia — World No. 6 Taylor Fritz faced a setback in his first match of the 2026 tennis season during the United Cup on Saturday, losing an unexpected battle against Argentina‘s Sebastián Báez.

Fritz, who was heavily favored to win, fell to Báez, ranked 45th in the world, with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. This defeat left his U.S. team trailing 0-1 at the onset of the round-robin tournament. Last year, Fritz and fellow American Coco Gauff won this prestigious title.

The match was initially promising for Fritz as he secured an early lead, breaking Báez to win the first set. However, Báez turned the tide, breaking back and saving crucial break points to clinch the second and third sets.

After the match, Fritz disclosed his struggles with knee tendinopathy, which has plagued him throughout the off-season. “I spent most of the off-season trying to rehab my knee tendinopathy,” he told reporters. “It takes months and months to get better.”

Despite serving a remarkable 23 aces to Báez’s four, Fritz struggled, especially with his second serve, allowing Báez to capitalize on critical moments. “When I created break points, he saved eight of 11 under pressure,” Fritz noted.

Later in the day, Gauff easily defeated Solana Sierra, 6-1, 6-1, and also won the decisive mixed doubles match with Christian Harrison. Fritz opted out of the mixed doubles, prioritizing his knee health after the draining singles match.

As the Australian Open approaches on January 18, Fritz remains uncertain about his participation. “If my knee doesn’t improve, I will have to stop and fix it,” he said, emphasizing the need to manage pain while finding his rhythm on the court. Fans are eager to see if he can recover in time for the tournament.