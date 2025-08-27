Sports
Taylor Fritz and Lloyd Harris Face Off at the US Open
NEW YORK — Taylor Fritz is set to compete against Lloyd Harris at the US Open on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The highly anticipated match will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, starting at 1 p.m. ET.
Fans can watch the match for free through various streaming services or sign up for a subscription that offers discounts for new users. Details regarding the free trial and streaming links have been widely shared among tennis enthusiasts.
In similar tournament news, the defending champion, Jannik Sinner, began his title defense earlier this week with a dominant 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 win against Vit Kopriva. Sinner, who previously faced Fritz in last year’s final, expressed his joy in returning to New York, stating, “Every year is different,” reflecting on his past successes.
The Italian tennis star is on a quest to join a select group of players—Rod Laver, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic—who have reached the finals of all four Grand Slams in a single year since the Open era began in 1968. He hopes to maintain his impressive performance as the tournament progresses.
As the match between Fritz and Harris approaches, excitement builds among fans eager to see how the players will fare in this prestigious championship.
