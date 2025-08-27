Taylor Fritz and Lloyd Harris Face Off at the US Open

NEW YORK — Taylor Fritz is set to compete against Lloyd Harris at the US Open on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The highly anticipated match will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

In similar tournament news, the defending champion, Jannik Sinner, began his title defense earlier this week with a dominant 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 win against Vit Kopriva. Sinner, who previously faced Fritz in last year’s final, expressed his joy in returning to New York, stating, “Every year is different,” reflecting on his past successes.

The Italian tennis star is on a quest to join a select group of players—Rod Laver, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic—who have reached the finals of all four Grand Slams in a single year since the Open era began in 1968. He hopes to maintain his impressive performance as the tournament progresses.

As the match between Fritz and Harris approaches, excitement builds among fans eager to see how the players will fare in this prestigious championship.