Taylor Kitsch Declines ‘Friday Night Lights’ Reboot, Focuses on Veteran Support

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Taylor Kitsch announced he will not be part of the upcoming reboot of “Friday Night Lights.” At the red carpet premiere for “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” on Monday night, Kitsch revealed his decision, stating, “I was asked to do it. I’m not going back, no.”

Instead of revisiting his role from the original series, Kitsch is putting his efforts into Howlers Ridge, a nonprofit retreat center located in Bozeman, Montana. This center focuses on supporting veterans and individuals battling addiction. “It’s for veterans and people on the sober side of addiction,” Kitsch explained. The program is currently in its third year.

Kitsch shared that addiction runs deep in his family, impacting his life significantly. He emphasized the importance of the veteran community, saying, “The SEAL community and the veteran families have affected my life for the better.”

In “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” Kitsch portrays Ben Edwards, a CIA operative. The series centers on his journey from the Navy SEALS to the secretive workings of CIA Special Operations. It features notable names such as Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper, and Luke Hemsworth, and serves as a prequel to the original “The Terminal List,” which Kitsch starred in alongside Pratt and others. “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 27, 2025.

Kitsch is known for his previous role as Tim Riggins on “Friday Night Lights,” which aired for five seasons starting in 2006. The series revolved around a high school football team in a small Texas town, led by Coach Eric Taylor, played by Kyle Chandler. The show concluded in 2011 and won three Emmys, including one for Chandler as outstanding lead actor in a drama series. Kitsch expressed his fond memories from that show in a 2014 interview with ABC News, saying, “There are so many good memories, really.”

In December 2024, “Good Morning America” reported that a new adaptation of “Friday Night Lights” is in the works at Peacock. This version will follow a high school football team and their interim head coach as they compete for a Texas High School State Championship title, bringing hope to a town recovering from a hurricane. Jason Katims, the original showrunner, returns alongside original director Peter Berg to produce this new project.