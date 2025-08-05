Entertainment
Taylor Kitsch Won’t Return for ‘Friday Night Lights’ Revival
Los Angeles, CA — Taylor Kitsch confirmed he will not return for the upcoming revival of “Friday Night Lights” during a recent press event for “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.” Kitsch, who portrayed Tim Riggins, the fullback for the Dillon Panthers, stated he is aware of the revival but has decided against participating.
When asked about the revival, Kitsch acknowledged the creative team from the original series has reunited with Peacock. He expressed his surprise at being approached to return but affirmed, “I’m not going back. No.” This exchange reveals that at least one original cast member was considered for the reboot.
The upcoming series, backed by original showrunner Jason Katims and Peter Berg, who developed the original, promises a new storyline. According to the show’s logline, it will follow a high school football team and their interim coach as they seek to win a Texas High School State Championship after a devastating hurricane.
As the excitement builds for this reboot, it remains unclear which, if any, of the original cast members will join the new story featuring fresh characters. Fans of the original show can look forward to seeing how the reboot unfolds without Kitsch, a character fans loved.
