Taylor Rooks Discusses Privacy in the Spotlight

NEW YORK, NY — Taylor Rooks, a host for Prime Video, is no stranger to public scrutiny that comes with her prominent role in broadcasting. Throughout her career, which began at the Big Ten Network and then continued at Bleacher Report, Rooks has faced unwanted attention but remains committed to maintaining her privacy.

In a recent interview, Rooks explained her approach to handling outside opinions. “I believe that you don’t have to comment on everything,” she stated. “It’s OK to just let people be wrong.” This perspective enables her to manage the commentary surrounding her life without feeling pressured to respond to rumors.

Rooks went viral last year for her striking sheer dress at a GQ red carpet event. However, she has made it clear that she does not wish to be judged by her attire or become a “measuring stick” for women’s fashion. She has faced numerous inaccuracies and judgment throughout her career. Rooks shared, “Before I got married, I had 10 different fiancées (according to online rumors), and I was fine with that, because I had my own reality.”

As a public figure, Rooks is mindful of the balance between her personal life and public presence. “I consider myself a public-facing person, but I don’t consider myself a celebrity,” she said. “My life really shouldn’t be that interesting to anyone else.” Rooks emphasizes the importance of having boundaries while recognizing that she does not need to engage in all aspects of public interest.

This year, Rooks surprised many when she posted wedding photos without prior notice of her engagement. She explained that she does not view “personal milestones as content” but shared them to create a permanent record of her relationship and combat the constant coverage of her romantic life. “I understand that there is an interest. That just, to me, doesn’t make me think I need to feed every aspect of said interest,” Rooks shared.