News
Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
New York, NY – Taylor Rooks, a prominent NBA reporter for TNT and sideline reporter for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, used social media to unveil beautiful wedding photos from her recent star-studded event. The 33-year-old Rooks showcased images featuring her former teammates, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, who gathered for the celebration.
Among the star-studded guests were Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell and his fiancée Cocoa Jones, as well as rapper Jack Harlow. One notable photo features Durant and Green posing together, drawing attention due to their past conflicts.
Durant and Green’s history includes a well-publicized disagreement that led to Durant’s departure from the Golden State Warriors after winning two championships. Their rivalry stemmed from an on-court argument in 2018 that extended into the locker room. Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets the following summer.
However, their appearance together at Rooks’ wedding signals a potential reconciliation. In recent days, Green was also seen having a good time with LeBron James at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico, hinting at a growing camaraderie among former rivals.
Weddings and concerts often serve as reminders to move past old grievances, a sentiment that is clearly echoed in these reunions.
