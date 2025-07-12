Taylor and Serrano Ready for Thrilling Trilogy at Madison Square Garden

New York City, NY – Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to face each other for the third time this Friday, July 11, at Madison Square Garden, with Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight championship on the line. This highly anticipated matchup is part of an all-women card featuring five world title fights and highlighting the growing prominence of women’s boxing.

The two fighters have met twice previously, with Taylor emerging victorious in both encounters. The first bout in April 2022 ended in a close split decision, while their rematch in November 2023 saw Taylor win by unanimous decision in another competitive fight. Both bouts were marked by controversy including Taylor’s headbutting, leading to significant injuries for Serrano.

At 39 years old, Taylor holds a professional record of 24-1 with six knockouts, while Serrano, 36, boasts a record of 47-3-1 with 31 knockouts. Taylor will be looking to solidify her legacy as one of the all-time greats, while Serrano aims to secure her first victory over Taylor and reclaim her titles.

The betting odds for the fight currently favor Serrano, who is listed at -175 by ESPN BET. Fans eagerly await what is expected to be another electrifying showdown between the two champions, as they prepare to dazzle boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

With a sellout crowd anticipated, both fighters have expressed excitement about showcasing the best of women’s boxing on this historic evening.