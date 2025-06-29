Taylor-Serrano Trilogy: Fans Anticipate Epic Showdown on July 11

New York, NY — The highly anticipated trilogy bout between boxing stars Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is set for July 11, 2025. Fans are already buzzing with excitement as the two fighters prepare to meet for a third time in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Ireland‘s Katie Taylor holds a 2-0 record over Puerto Rico‘s Amanda Serrano. Serrano firmly believes she deserved the decision in their previous fights. After their intense second match, Serrano insisted that headbutts, not Taylor’s punches, caused her most significant injuries.

“The world has eyes,” Serrano said, reminding fans and analysts that many saw her as the rightful winner of both contests. The fighters are not just rivals; they share mutual respect. Taylor has dismissed claims of robbery, expressing that all that matters is the judges’ opinions.

As the fighters prepare for the upcoming meetup, Serrano, with a record of 47-3-1, spoke about the uniqueness of their rivalry. “I tell people that she’s my bestie because together we make millions of dollars,” she said during a recent interview. “We make magic together.”

While Taylor, now 24-1, remains confident, fans know that each of their encounters has been a nail-biter. If they fought ten times, many believe they would go the distance each time. Boxing enthusiasts are in for a special treat on July 11 as they hope for another “Fight of the Year” candidate.