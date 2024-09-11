Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris for President

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taylor Swift, a prominent figure in the music industry, publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president shortly after a debate on Tuesday night.

In her announcement, Swift described Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader” and expressed her belief that the nation could achieve more under calm leadership as opposed to chaos. She encouraged her followers to register to vote by including a link to a voter registration website.

Swift has a significant following among young women, a critical voter demographic for the upcoming November election. Her recent tour generated impressive ticket sales, and her endorsement post garnered over 2.3 million likes within just thirty minutes.

The endorsement included a personal image of Swift holding her cat, Benjamin Button, and was humorously signed as “Childless Cat Lady.” This remark was a nod to comments made by Donald Trump‘s running mate, JD Vance, regarding women without children having less stake in the future of the country.

A senior official from Harris’ campaign clarified that Swift’s endorsement was made independently and not in coordination with the campaign. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, appeared surprised but pleased when he learned about the endorsement during a live interview on MSNBC.

Swift’s decision to endorse Harris was influenced by misleading narratives suggesting she was supporting Trump. One of the misleading images depicted Swift dressed as Uncle Sam, suggesting that she wanted her fans to vote for Trump.

In response to the misinformation, Swift emphasized the importance of transparency regarding her voting intentions, stating, “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice.”

The Trump campaign dismissed Swift’s endorsement, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt asserting that it exemplified the Democrats’ leanings toward wealthy elites.

Though Swift’s endorsement may not have been unexpected, she has been vocal in her opposition to Trump in the past. In 2020, she endorsed President Joe Biden and supported Harris during her debate against Mike Pence, criticizing Trump for inciting racism.

Despite her popularity, opinions on Swift are divided along party lines. A Fox News poll from October 2023 found that while 68% of Democrats had a favorable view of Swift, only 43% of Republicans shared the same sentiment.

Swift continues to be a significant cultural figure, and with the MTV Video Music Awards imminent, there is speculation about her potential to address her support for Harris during her acceptance speeches.