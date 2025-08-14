Taylor Swift’s Family: A Close-knit Team Behind Her Stardom

Nashville, Tennessee – Taylor Swift‘s rise to stardom has been a family affair. From her very first steps in music, Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, and her brother, Austin, have supported her every move.

When Taylor, now a 14-time Grammy winner, signed a development deal with RCA Records at age 13, her family made a significant sacrifice. They relocated from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, to Nashville to support her career. “My parents were unbelievable,” Swift said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “I will never forget that. And my brother [Austin]. My brother’s a real bro for doing that,” she added with a laugh.

The story of the Swift family began in February 1988, when Scott, a former stockbroker, married Andrea, a marketing executive. They welcomed Taylor on December 13, 1989, followed by Austin on March 11, 1992. Growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, Taylor has fond memories of her childhood, which she reflected in her 2021 song “Christmas Tree Farm.”

As she transitioned from an everyday girl to a global superstar, Swift maintained her close relationship with her family. Her parents frequently attended her sold-out performances, including the recent Eras Tour. Austin has also collaborated with Taylor on various projects, including the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).”

Scott Swift played a pivotal role in Taylor’s career, serving on her business management team while adding a bit of comedic relief as the quintessential embarrassing dad. “He loves it so much, he thinks it’s absolutely hilarious to embarrass me as much as possible,” Taylor remarked about her father.

In 2023, Scott proudly attended the opening night of the Eras Tour, where Taylor gifted him a backstage pass labeled “D.O.H. Pass (Dad of Headliner).” It was a humorous nod to their close bond. In a surprising turn, Scott even shifted his allegiance from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Kansas City Chiefs after his daughter began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Beyond the laughter, Taylor has been a pillar of support for her father, especially when he underwent quintuple bypass surgery in the summer of 2025. She, along with Austin and Andrea, stood by him throughout the surgery and recovery.

Andrea Swift has also been an integral part of Taylor’s life, even inspiring her song “The Best Day,” which celebrates their memories together. Andrea left her job to help guide her teenage daughter through the competitive music industry. “My mom and I came in to help stuff the CD singles into envelopes to send to radio,” Taylor recalled. The hard work paid off as Taylor’s career flourished.

In 2015, Andrea was diagnosed with cancer, a battle that became a sensitive point in Taylor’s life. She chronicled these struggles in her song “Soon You’ll Get Better,” featuring The Chicks. Taylor admitted that her mother is her guiding force, significantly influencing her decisions.

Austin, the younger sibling, has found his own path in the entertainment industry as an actor and producer. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, he has worked on several projects with Taylor, including music videos and documentaries. His own acting credits include roles in films alongside big names like Pierce Brosnan and Ben Affleck.

Despite their personal journeys in the spotlight, the Swift family remains a robust unit, continuously supporting one another through careers and challenges alike. Their bond reflects the power of family as Taylor continues her journey as one of the world’s biggest music stars.