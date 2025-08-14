Taylor Swift Talks Love Life and New Album on HOT 97

New York, NY — Taylor Swift is busy promoting her new album, “Escape Room,” which is set to release on August 22. The album reflects her emotional journey through heartbreak and healing.

During an appearance on HOT 97, Taylor opened up about her current relationship with Aaron Pierre, sharing why she prefers to keep it low-key. When host Nessa inquired if Pierre is her man, Taylor explained her new approach to relationships.

“I think that this new world is not gentle and it’s crazy,” she said, emphasizing her desire to try something different. “People are praying on your downfall. What me and Aaron have is very healthy, and it’s very gentle, and it’s very sweet, and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings I ever had, and most importantly, it’s so safe.”

Taylor expressed gratitude for Pierre, stating, “He’s so special to me and I’m filled with so much gratitude to have him in my life.” She wants to protect their relationship from outside influences and negativity.

Taylor finalized her divorce from Iman Shumpert in July 2024, marking the end of a tumultuous public breakup. Almost a year later, in March 2025, Taylor shared images with Pierre from the Oscars, showing them striking James Bond-like poses.

The couple has been keeping fans enchanted, with Taylor throwing a surprise birthday party for Pierre, as well as sharing sweet moments from their date nights on social media. Pierre also accompanied Taylor to the BET Awards, where they were photographed backstage with her daughters, Junie and Rose Rue.

As she enters this new chapter in her life, it’s clear Taylor is in her peaceful era, and her fans are cheering her on.