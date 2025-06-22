Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen together in New York City on Friday, making a rare appearance after months of limited public outings. The couple was recorded leaving a restaurant, with footage shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the video, an employee opened the door for Kelce, who shook hands with him as he exited. Swift followed closely behind the star tight end, who holds a prominent role with the Kansas City Chiefs. As they reached their vehicle, Kelce took Swift’s hand and helped her inside.

For the warm summer evening, Swift sported a pale blue bodysuit paired with a short pleated skirt, complemented by a white handbag and pointed-toe shoes. Kelce opted for a casual look with white shorts and a matching shirt, completing the outfit with sneakers.

The couple has been frequently seen in Florida over the past few months, including attending the Stanley Cup Finals in Sunrise, Florida, on June 12. They were also spotted at a backyard wedding in Tennessee on June 6, indicating a close-knit circle of friends and family during their time together.

A source reported that Kelce rented a luxury house nearby to spend quality time with Swift and his family while they enjoyed their time in Florida. The couple has been relatively low-key since the end of Swift’s Eras Tour in December 2024 and Kelce’s participation in the Super Bowl in February.

On June 4, a source shared insights into their relationship, noting that they have been making fewer public appearances, which helps alleviate the unwanted attention surrounding them. However, the same source assured that their relationship is strong, stating, ‘There isn’t trouble in paradise.’

Another source mentioned that Florida has served as a perfect getaway for the couple, allowing Swift to balance her visits to Florida while still spending considerable time in New York City.