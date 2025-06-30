Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted on Stylish NYC Lunch Date

NEW YORK CITY – Power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a rare break from their busy schedules today, spotted at San Vicente in the West Village. The couple’s choice of a private venue aimed to provide respite from the prying eyes of paparazzi.

Swift, 34, looked stunning in a pink and white houndstooth dress by Balmain, featuring oversized gold buttons and chain straps. She paired the dress with a beige Aspinal of London bag and nude Christian Louboutin sandals, which are popular among her fans.

Kelce, 34, complemented Swift’s look with a stylish white button-up shirt featuring floral embroidery and sleek dress trousers. The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs looked sharp, keeping his outfit casual yet classy for their summer lunch.

The couple’s outing comes after a busy week for both, including Kelce’s hosting of Tight End University in Nashville. Swift surprised attendees with a performance alongside country artist Kane Brown, thrilling the crowd and fans alike.

Just days after their Nashville event, Swift and Kelce were again the talk of the town as they stepped out for dinner in New York City. Swift’s outfit during that outing attracted considerable attention due to its luxurious details and high price tag, totaling over $31,000.

As their relationship continues to blossom, Swift and Kelce balance their high-profile careers with personal time, charming their fanbase with each stylish appearance together.