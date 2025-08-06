Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce House Hunt in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, OH — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly looking at homes in Northeast Ohio. Sources say the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end visited at least two luxury properties last month during a getaway.
The couple, both 35, dined at JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls before checking out the upscale homes, which are located in affluent suburbs. A manager at JoJo’s confirmed their lunch date and mentioned Kelce’s ties to the area.
Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, appears to be considering a more lavish community. The properties they explored are described as places where wealth thrives, hinting at a potential future together.
Swift, fresh from her Eras Tour, has several homes but could be open to investing in Ohio. Having completed her tour, she has some free time, while Kelce plans to play at least one more season in the NFL.
Although reps for the celebrity couple have not confirmed their house hunting, the speculation about their future is building. Sources indicate they are in a good place, aligning their goals for the relationship.
The visit to Northeast Ohio signals another chapter in their romance, with various outlets paralleling their outing with their increased seriousness about settling down.
The duo’s potential real estate ventures highlight their aspirations beyond Hollywood glamour, making headlines as fans eagerly await the developments in their relationship.
