Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Their Engagement
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26 in a joyful social media post. The couple’s engagement was celebrated widely, with fans and celebrities reacting to their big news.
In the video shared online, Swift and Kelce are seen riding the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland while singing along to Swift’s classic song “Love Story.” The caption reads, “When you hear the happiest news at the happiest place on earth.” Actor John Stamos also reacted to their engagement, asking his followers where they were when they heard the news.
Stamos, known for his role in Full House, recently stepped in for Josh Gad in a live production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl after Gad tested positive for COVID-19. He joked about the experience on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.
Setting the stage for their romantic moment, Swift shared photos of the engagement on their social media platforms. The caption humorously noted, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” referencing Swift’s and Kelce’s respective careers.
Travis proposed with a diamond ring he designed in collaboration with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. The ring features an old mine brilliant cut diamond. Swift’s posts displayed the couple embracing under a beautiful trellis adorned with pink and white flowers.
Martha Stewart also joined the conversation, playfully suggesting she would plan their wedding. She posted a split-screen photo of Swift and Kelce, with a video of herself toasting with white wine, referring to it as “the nectar of the Gods.”
As news of their engagement spread, social media platforms lit up with reactions from fans and followers. A University of Tennessee professor, Matthew Pittman, even addressed the engagement humorously in his classroom, calling off a midterm exam. His skit went viral, underscoring the excitement surrounding the couple’s engagement.
Experts, including Pittman, noted the significance of Swift and Kelce’s announcement, suggesting it could become one of the most shared moments in social media history.
Recent Posts
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years