Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement with Dazzling Ring

LOS ANGELES, CA — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially announced their engagement, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram on August 26, 2025, stating in a playful caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Swift donned a striking black-and-white striped halter dress by Ralph Lauren, paired with Louis Vuitton heeled sandals for the special occasion. However, it was her sparkling engagement ring that truly stole the show. Designed by Kelce in collaboration with Kindred Lubeck, the ring features a brilliant-cut old mine diamond that is bezel-set in yellow gold, showcasing both elegance and intricacy.

The engagement took place in a picturesque garden, where Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, proposed with the exquisite ring. Swift, also 35, appeared thrilled as she embraced Kelce and posed for photos after accepting his proposal.

The buzz around their engagement comes shortly after Swift announced her upcoming 12th studio album, signaling a busy and exciting time for the pop superstar. She has been embraced by fans and is expected to be in the spotlight more than ever, especially with her new engagement jewelry.

This engagement follows months of speculation about their relationship, which began in the summer of 2023 after Kelce attended one of Swift’s concerts. Reports confirm that prior to popping the question, Kelce asked for permission from Swift’s father, Scott Swift, to propose.

Jewelry experts have begun estimating the ring’s worth, with estimates ranging from $250,000 to potentially over $5 million due to its antique design and rarity.

As fans congratulate the couple, many are eager to see what the future holds for Swift and Kelce as they embark on their journey to marriage.