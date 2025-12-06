Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Plan Wedding at Ocean House in 2026
Watch Hill, Rhode Island — Taylor Swift has chosen the Ocean House as the venue for her wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Sources close to the couple confirmed the plans, stating that Swift was so committed to the date that she made an offer to another couple who had already booked the venue.
The Ocean House is a luxury seaside resort known for its Victorian architecture and stunning views. It has received several prestigious accolades including a AAA Five Diamond rating and triple Forbes Five-Star status for its exceptional service and amenities.
With prices starting at $660 per night, the resort’s accommodations are upscale, offering 49 guest rooms and 23 Signature Suites, all featuring modern conveniences and a touch of New England charm. The most exclusive option, the Penthouse Suite, can cost up to $10,000 a night.
The venue boasts five restaurants, each offering a range of dining options from fine dining at COAST to casual beach fare. Guests can enjoy the resort’s amenities, including a full-service spa, complimentary yoga classes, and art tours.
Swift’s engagement to Kelce took place in August, and after reviewing their guest list, they realized the need for a larger venue than initially planned. The choice of Ocean House, located near Swift’s own holiday home, reflects their desire for a personal and glamorous setting.
Meanwhile, Ocean House representatives have clarified that they do not allow one couple to buy out another’s wedding date. According to Stephanie Leavitt, Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Ocean House, the venue prioritizes the commitment between their couples. The identity of any couples already booked for June 13, 2026, remains confidential.
