Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Set Wedding Date for June 2026

Watch Hill, R.I. – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to marry on Saturday, June 13, 2026, according to multiple sources. The date holds special significance for Swift, as it aligns with her favorite number, 13.

The couple has chosen the luxurious Ocean House as their wedding venue. Reports indicate that Swift was determined to have the date, even negotiating with another couple who had already booked the location to secure it for herself.

Fans, known as Swifties, recognize 13 as a lucky number for the pop star. When the date is broken down numerically as 6/13/26, it adds up to 18; further reducing that number yields 9. Numerology suggests that the number 9 signifies completion and transformation, emphasizing a potential new beginning.

Swift, 35, has shared her fondness for numerology in past interviews, revealing how it intersects with her life and career. She previously stated, “Whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”

Kelce, 36, is a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The couple got engaged in August following a relationship that began after Kelce expressed interest in meeting Swift during one of her concerts. They went public with their relationship when Swift attended a Chiefs game early in the NFL season.

Amid all the wedding plans, sources say the couple is reconsidering their guest list. They might expand beyond a small gathering to accommodate more friends and family, with potential alternative venues being a sprawling farm in Tennessee or a private island in the Caribbean.

As the wedding date approaches, Swift and Kelce continue to celebrate their relationship and shared love for numerology, which seems to add another layer of meaning to their upcoming union.