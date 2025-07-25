Taylor Townsend Dominates Sofia Kenin, Advances to Face Leylah Fernandez

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Taylor Townsend delivered a striking performance at the Mubadala Citi Open on Thursday, defeating sixth-seeded Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-0 in less than an hour.

Townsend, 29, smashed 15 aces during the match and showcased her dominance on the court. “It’s definitely a vibe. We’re Black Mecca, and so many amazing people of color doing such phenomenal things,” she said, reflecting on her connection to Washington, D.C., where she once trained.

As Townsend prepares for her next match against Leylah Fernandez, who stunned top-seeded Jessica Pegula in a three-set match, the anticipation builds. Fernandez defeated Pegula 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 in a grueling contest lasting over two hours.

In her quick victory against Kenin, Townsend set the tone from the start, winning the opening game with three aces. The crowd responded enthusiastically as she continued to serve brilliantly, culminating her performance with three additional aces in the final game.

Despite Townsend’s impressive showing, Kenin, currently ranked No. 26, was seeking her fourth quarterfinal berth, marking a challenging period for her after a series of setbacks including an injury that left her sidelined for months.

“I’m just grateful to be out here,” Townsend said, emphasizing her positive mindset after a difficult year that included battling a concussion and ankle issues.

Her upcoming match against Fernandez marks their first encounter this season. Fernandez is looking to secure her first three-match winning streak of 2025.

“For me today, I wanted to show up better than I did,” Townsend said, articulating her determination as she continues to embrace the support from her hometown.

With a vibrant crowd cheering her on, Townsend is poised for a promising challenge ahead in the tournament.