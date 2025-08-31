Taylor Townsend Faces Barbora Krejcikova at 2025 US Open Round of 16

NEW YORK, USA — Taylor Townsend will take on two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 16 at the 2025 US Open today at 1:00 PM. This matchup comes after both players put on impressive performances in the tournament so far.

Townsend, ranked No. 139, has electrified fans with her journey through the tournament. She secured straight-sets victories over Antonia Ruzic, Jelena Ostapenko, and Mirra Andreeva, tying her best Grand Slam run. Krejcikova, ranked No. 62, has bounced back in New York after a rocky start to the season, defeating Victoria Mboko, Moyuka Uchijima, and Emma Navarro.

The two players met once before in 2017, where Krejcikova won, holding a 1-0 head-to-head record against Townsend. Their previous match was at an ITF tournament in Launceston, where Krejcikova recovered from a set down. This current showdown is significant as it represents Krejcikova’s first entry to the fourth round of this Grand Slam since winning Wimbledon in 2024.

Both players offer unique playing styles. Krejcikova is known for her aggressive all-court game, characterized by a powerful backhand and strategic use of slice. Meanwhile, Townsend has a left-handed attacking style that includes serve-and-volley tactics and strong net play. Despite Krejcikova’s slight statistical edge in service performance, Townsend is riding a wave of momentum.

In terms of their tournament performance, Townsend is currently unbeaten in sets while Krejcikova has dropped one set along the way. Townsend successfully converts 63% of points on her first serve and has produced 73 aces to date. Krejcikova has a lower first-serve success rate but showcases strong resilience.

The final prediction leans towards Krejcikova, who is favored to win in three sets given her experience and recent resurgent form. Fans eagerly await this high-stakes matchup as both players vie for a place in the quarterfinals.