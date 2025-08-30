Sports
Taylor Townsend Faces Jelena Ostapenko in US Open Showdown
NEW YORK, NY — The energy at Flushing Meadows is electric as Taylor Townsend prepares to face Jelena Ostapenko in a crucial second-round match at the US Open. Townsend, cheered on by a passionate home crowd, looks to capitalize on her strong start after defeating Antonia Ružić 6-4, 6-4 in her opening match.
Ostapenko, a former Grand Slam champion, enters the match with confidence after a commanding win over Wang Xinyu. However, the support for Townsend may present a unique challenge for the Latvian, known for dampening the spirits of the crowd with her play.
Both players have faced each other twice before, with their rivalry currently tied at 1-1. Townsend secured victory in their last meeting during the 2024 Canadian Open, while Ostapenko triumphed at the 2018 US Open. This history adds an intriguing layer to their upcoming encounter.
Ostapenko’s previous performances in the hard-court swing this summer included a disappointing exit in the first round at Wimbledon and a challenging run in Montreal, where she lost to Naomi Osaka. With a recent quarterfinal appearance at the Cincinnati Open in mind, she aimed to regain her form heading into the US Open.
Townsend started her North American campaign with strong results, reaching the quarterfinals at the Citi Open before eventually losing to Leylah Fernandez. Despite a solid showing in doubles where she reached the finals alongside Zhang Shuai, she struggled in Cincinnati, falling to Jessica Bouzas in the third round.
As both players rely heavily on their serves, Townsend enjoys a slight advantage in service game wins at nearly 66%, compared to Ostapenko’s 63.5%. Additionally, her hard-court winning percentage stands stronger at 61.8% versus Ostapenko’s 55%.
With both players capable of delivering a thrilling contest, Townsend’s support from the local crowd and better recent form may give her the edge in what promises to be an exciting match.
