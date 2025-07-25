Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Taylor Townsend is one win away from becoming the 50th player to reach No. 1 in women’s doubles tennis. After teaming with Zheng Shuai, she defeated Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste 6-4, 3-6, [10-6] at the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Wednesday.

Townsend, who has been a longtime admirer of Williams, emphasized the importance of competition, stating, “In tennis there always has to be a winner and a loser. I want to be on the winning side and I’m going to do everything I can to be on the winning side.” With their latest victory, Townsend and Zheng advanced to the semifinals.

A win in the upcoming semifinal would not only advance Townsend in the tournament but would secure her the top doubles ranking next week. She spoke to wtatennis.com about the significance of this milestone, saying, “It would be a dream — it is a dream… When I looked at the rankings, honestly, recently, I was like, ‘Whoa.’” Townsend noted similarities with her partner’s position, Katerina Siniakova, who is currently ranked No. 1.

Siniakova, who has been on a 46-week streak at the top, chose to compete in singles at the Prague Open, forgoing doubles. This decision may improve Townsend’s chances of edging out Siniakova in the rankings, as Townsend is set to accumulate more points if she advances further.

Besides her immediate success, Townsend is also participating in mixed doubles with American Ben Shelton at the upcoming US Open. “I’m excited to play, and I’m excited to see how things go,” she stated, adding that the event would attract many fans and celebrities.

In another venture, Townsend has launched her own clothing line, emphasizing her independent approach. “This is a very intentional and conscious choice,” she said, referring to her lack of a clothing sponsor since 2015.

Townsend’s journey has been one of self-determination. Reflecting on her childhood ambitions, she revealed, “Eight-year-old Taylor said she wanted to be No. 1 in the world in doubles.” With her current trajectory, that dream is closer to becoming a reality.