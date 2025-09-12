Taylor Townsend Reflects on Transformative US Open Experience

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Taylor Townsend, 29, experienced a life-changing run at the US Open, which included a fourth-round singles appearance and a doubles final. Townsend spoke about this transformation on CBS Mornings, revealing a renewed sense of motivation and self-worth following a challenging tournament.

Her US Open journey was marked by an intense second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko, which drew attention for its dramatic moments. Despite losing, Townsend displayed commendable poise during an exchange with Ostapenko, who accused her of lacking class. Earlier in the match, Townsend handled a difficult situation with grace, earning praise from fans and fellow players.

“It was an opportunity for the world to see the work that I’ve been doing,” Townsend said. She expressed gratitude for the attention, positively impacting her both on and off the court. “My self-worth got to be on display,” she added, illustrating how her performance and personal growth have intertwined.

Despite her fourth-round exit, where she missed eight match points against Barbora Krejcikova, Townsend felt a resurgence in her love for tennis. “I fell in love with the game again,” she said, recalling the moment she played in front of her 4-year-old son, A.J., reflecting on the joy of competing again.

Townsend’s performance has propelled her up the PIF WTA Rankings, moving her to No. 112 in the world after her strong showing in New York. She views the aftermath of her tournament experience as an opportunity for growth, both in her game and her off-court endeavors.

“This is what I’ve been dreaming for,” she remarked, noting that numerous opportunities have emerged since her memorable run. Townsend’s journey reflects her resilience and determination, with a focus on what lies ahead in her career.