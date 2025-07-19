Taylor Townsend Reunites with Son Ahead of Citi Open

MIAMI, Florida – American tennis player Taylor Townsend shared a heartwarming moment with her son, Adyn Aubrey, after a lengthy time apart. As the North American hard-court swing approaches, Townsend took a brief break from her tour schedule to reunite with her 2-year-old son, after being away for nearly seven weeks.

Townsend, 29, has made a name for herself in women’s doubles, partnering with Czech player Katerina Siniaková. Together, they have won two Major titles, including Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025, earning a quarterfinal spot at the French Open earlier this year.

Before participating in the upcoming Citi Open in Washington, D.C., Townsend stopped at her Miami home, capturing the joyful reunion in an Instagram video. As she entered the room, young Adyn excitedly rushed into her arms, showcasing a bond filled with love and affection.

“As I move into the next phase of the season, I wanted to pause and share this moment,” Townsend wrote in her post. “This type of love is priceless.”

Townsend announced her pregnancy in October 2020 and welcomed Adyn in March 2021. After returning to tennis in 2022, she often shares snippets of their life together on social media. However, she has made the tough decision to keep him at home rather than traveling with her on tour.

Reflecting on the challenges of traveling with a child, she explained, “This life is not easy. A lot of people ask me, ‘Why don’t you travel with him?’ This is hard for us! We jump time zones going from hotel to hotel, new place to new place, week after week.”

Believing a consistent routine is vital for Adyn’s development, Townsend emphasized the importance of structure in their lives. “I make the sacrifice, personally I am like, rather you have your routine, be home and have some solid structure,” she said.

Now, Townsend is set to compete as a qualifier at the Citi Open. She will begin her campaign against Camila Osorio on Saturday, July 19.