Sports
Taylor Townsend Stuns World No. 5 Mirra Andreeva at US Open
New York, NY – In an impressive display, Taylor Townsend defeated world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-2 in the third round of the US Open on Friday. The 29-year-old American, ranked 139th in singles, took only 76 minutes to secure her place in the fourth round.
Townsend, known primarily for her success in doubles, has garnered significant attention following a heated exchange with Jelena Ostapenko. Her flame-embellished attire, which she explained symbolizes phoenixes, represents her journey and growth in the sport. “The premise is you having to burn or lose your old self in order to emerge as something new,” she said.
The victory matched her best performance at a Grand Slam, which she previously achieved at the US Open in 2019. “I feel like today I leveled up. I’m really just so proud of myself,” Townsend stated after the match.
Townsend capitalized on her net skills against Andreeva, ranking 134 places higher. Notably, the match came after Ostapenko made derogatory remarks about Townsend, saying she had “no class” and “no education,” comments that drew criticism from fellow players including Naomi Osaka.
Following her win, Townsend reflected on the recent turmoil but remained focused. “It hasn’t been hard at all to shut that out. I stood in my truth,” she told reporters amidst applause from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Townsend’s upcoming match will be against two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejčíková. Seeking to build on this momentum, she expressed excitement about continuing her journey in the tournament.
Recent Posts
- Actress Priya Marathe Dies at 38 After Cancer Battle
- Rinderknech Upsets Bonzi, Advances in US Open
- Friday High School Football Scores Highlight New Season’s Start
- Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy
- Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options
- Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger
- Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025