Taylor Townsend Stuns World No. 5 Mirra Andreeva at US Open

New York, NY – In an impressive display, Taylor Townsend defeated world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-2 in the third round of the US Open on Friday. The 29-year-old American, ranked 139th in singles, took only 76 minutes to secure her place in the fourth round.

Townsend, known primarily for her success in doubles, has garnered significant attention following a heated exchange with Jelena Ostapenko. Her flame-embellished attire, which she explained symbolizes phoenixes, represents her journey and growth in the sport. “The premise is you having to burn or lose your old self in order to emerge as something new,” she said.

The victory matched her best performance at a Grand Slam, which she previously achieved at the US Open in 2019. “I feel like today I leveled up. I’m really just so proud of myself,” Townsend stated after the match.

Townsend capitalized on her net skills against Andreeva, ranking 134 places higher. Notably, the match came after Ostapenko made derogatory remarks about Townsend, saying she had “no class” and “no education,” comments that drew criticism from fellow players including Naomi Osaka.

Following her win, Townsend reflected on the recent turmoil but remained focused. “It hasn’t been hard at all to shut that out. I stood in my truth,” she told reporters amidst applause from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Townsend’s upcoming match will be against two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejčíková. Seeking to build on this momentum, she expressed excitement about continuing her journey in the tournament.