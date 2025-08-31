Taylor Townsend Upsets Mirra Andreeva at US Open Amid Controversy

NEW YORK, NY – Taylor Townsend advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday after defeating fifth-seeded Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-2. The match, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marked a significant achievement for Townsend, who equaled her best-ever performance at a Grand Slam tournament.

Townsend, who is more widely recognized for her success in doubles, took just 76 minutes to secure her victory over Andreeva. This match followed a controversial second-round clash against Jelena Ostapenko, where Townsend faced criticism from the Latvian after their match.

After defeating Andreeva, Townsend spoke to reporters about the fiery design on her outfit, which symbolizes phoenixes. “The premise is you having to burn or lose your old self in order to emerge as something new,” she said, reflecting on her journey as both a person and a player.

Townsend’s victory was particularly impressive considering she is currently ranked outside the top 100 in singles, while Andreeva ranks 134 spots higher at No. 5 in the world. Despite this disparity, Townsend dominated the match, showcasing her skills at the net.

“People have always said, ‘Oh, you’re so talented, but…’ I feel like the work I’ve been put in has eliminated that ‘but,’” Townsend said. “I’m emerging as a new person.”

The match’s excitement was heightened by a standing ovation from the crowd as Townsend expressed gratitude for the support she received during the tense moments leading up to the match. She emphasized that her journey was about representation and being authentic.

In contrast, Ostapenko’s comments after their match sparked discussions about sportsmanship and the language used within the sport. Naomi Osaka defended Townsend’s character, labeling Ostapenko’s words as particularly damaging in the context of race.

Looking ahead, Townsend will face Barbora Krejčíková in the fourth round on Sunday. After a whirlwind week filled with highs and lows, the athlete remains focused on her performance on the court.