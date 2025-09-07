Taysom Hill to Miss Start of NFL Season Due to Knee Injury

New Orleans, LA – Taysom Hill, the versatile player for the New Orleans Saints, will be sidelined at the start of the 2025 NFL season due to an ACL injury sustained during last season. The injury occurred at the end of a long run in Week 13, resulting in surgery shortly thereafter. Hill is currently on the physically unable to perform list.

With Hill out, the Saints will rely on traditional quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, along with tight end Juwan Johnson. The team recently added former Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott, who is now attempting to transition to wide receiver, but he is not expected to provide the same impact as Hill.

Despite the injury, there is optimism among fans and coaches about Hill’s potential return. His unique skill set makes him a crucial part of the Saints’ offensive strategies, and many are eager to see him back on the field.

In addition to Hill, tight end Foster Moreau is also on the PUP list, while offensive tackle Barry Wesley and defensive tackle John Ridgeway III are currently on injured reserve but may return after Week 4. Unfortunately, five Saints players are done for the season, including offensive guard Nick Saldiveri and center Will Clapp.

As the Saints prepare to begin their campaign, fans will closely monitor Hill’s recovery, as his return could significantly enhance the team’s competitiveness.