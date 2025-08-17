Taysom Hill’s Return to Saints Remains Uncertain After ACL Injury

New Orleans, LA – The New Orleans Saints are facing uncertainty as tight end Taysom Hill remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. Hill, a fan favorite and key player, is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his last season prematurely.

At 34 years old, Hill is entering his ninth NFL season with the Saints, where he has played for his entire career. His injury raises questions about when he will return to the field. Head coach Kellen Moore has been vague about Hill’s status, leaving fans anxious for updates.

According to The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, sports columnist Jeff Duncan pointed out that Hill is expected to miss at least the first four games of the upcoming season. “The veteran utility back is expected to start the season on the physically unable to perform list,” Duncan reported. Hill’s diverse skill set, which includes rushing, catching, and throwing, makes him a crucial asset for the team’s offense.

Last season, Hill recorded 23 receptions for 187 yards, along with 278 rushing yards and six touchdowns in just eight games. His performance when healthy can significantly impact the Saints’ success on the field.

The Saints chose to retain Hill despite challenges regarding salary cap management, particularly as they navigate a narrow financial landscape. With Hill’s unique combination of talents, the Saints have no direct replacements on the roster.

As the preseason progresses, New Orleans is preparing for their upcoming games without Hill. The coaching staff is focused on adapting their offensive strategy in light of his absence. Fans hope to see him back in action in time for the regular season, a critical period when the team will need all hands on deck.

With the second of three preseason games approaching, all eyes will be on Hill’s recovery. The Saints’ ability to perform without him during those early matches may influence the coaching decisions moving forward.