Sports
Tayven Jackson Named UCF’s Starting Quarterback After Impressive Debut
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson has been named the starting quarterback for the University of Central Florida (UCF) after a standout performance in his debut.
Knights head coach Scott Frost announced the decision earlier this week, following UCF’s 17-10 victory over Jacksonville State. Jackson stepped in for starter Cam Fancher, who was injured during the game. In his relief appearance, Jackson threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns, completing 17 of 24 passes without any turnovers.
Jackson’s athleticism was on display as he also rushed seven times for five yards. Now, he will lead UCF’s offense from the starting position when they face North Carolina A&T this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
In his debut game, Jackson’s performance puts him among a small group of former Tennessee quarterbacks making their mark across various programs. Nico Iamaleava will also see action as UCLA faces UNLV, while Deion Sanders plans to use both Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis in Colorado‘s matchup against Delaware.
Jackson’s collegiate journey began at Tennessee, where he played as a true freshman but did not start a game. During his time in Knoxville, he completed 3 of 4 passes for 37 yards and added a rushing touchdown. After Joe Milton III secured the starting role, Jackson transferred to Indiana.
At Indiana, Jackson started five of six games in 2023, achieving a 2-3 record while throwing for 914 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown, and in the following season, he appeared in seven games, starting one and totaling 349 passing yards with four touchdowns and three rushing scores.
After two successful seasons at Indiana, Jackson transferred to UCF, a decision that brings him back to a high-profile position. The quarterback’s brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, has found success in professional basketball, now playing for the Golden State Warriors.
Recent Posts
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup