Tayven Jackson Named UCF’s Starting Quarterback After Impressive Debut

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson has been named the starting quarterback for the University of Central Florida (UCF) after a standout performance in his debut.

Knights head coach Scott Frost announced the decision earlier this week, following UCF’s 17-10 victory over Jacksonville State. Jackson stepped in for starter Cam Fancher, who was injured during the game. In his relief appearance, Jackson threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns, completing 17 of 24 passes without any turnovers.

Jackson’s athleticism was on display as he also rushed seven times for five yards. Now, he will lead UCF’s offense from the starting position when they face North Carolina A&T this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

In his debut game, Jackson’s performance puts him among a small group of former Tennessee quarterbacks making their mark across various programs. Nico Iamaleava will also see action as UCLA faces UNLV, while Deion Sanders plans to use both Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis in Colorado‘s matchup against Delaware.

Jackson’s collegiate journey began at Tennessee, where he played as a true freshman but did not start a game. During his time in Knoxville, he completed 3 of 4 passes for 37 yards and added a rushing touchdown. After Joe Milton III secured the starting role, Jackson transferred to Indiana.

At Indiana, Jackson started five of six games in 2023, achieving a 2-3 record while throwing for 914 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown, and in the following season, he appeared in seven games, starting one and totaling 349 passing yards with four touchdowns and three rushing scores.

After two successful seasons at Indiana, Jackson transferred to UCF, a decision that brings him back to a high-profile position. The quarterback’s brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, has found success in professional basketball, now playing for the Golden State Warriors.