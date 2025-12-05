Tayven Jackson Set to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal After UCF Season

Orlando, Florida — Former Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal on January 2. This decision comes after a season spent at Central Florida (UCF), where he started 11 games and recorded notable statistics.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound redshirt junior completed 200 of 315 passing attempts for 2,151 yards, alongside 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions at UCF in 2025. Furthermore, Jackson added 85 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to his season totals.

In his single season with the Knights, UCF struggled, finishing with a 5-7 record and missing a bowl game. They lost seven of their last nine games after starting the season with three wins. Jackson had standout performances during victories over West Virginia and Oklahoma State, showcasing his skills in those Big 12 matchups.

Originally from Greenwood, Indiana, Jackson joined the Tennessee Volunteers in 2022 but spent only one season at the university. This limited tenure saw him complete three of four passes for 37 yards, alongside minimal rushing contributions.

After leaving Tennessee, he transferred to Indiana for two seasons, appearing in 13 games with a mix of starting and backup roles. In his time with the Hoosiers, he completed 101 of 165 passes for 1,263 yards and threw six touchdowns against six interceptions.

Jackson’s entry into the portal marks a significant moment in his college career as he seeks a new opportunity for the remaining year of his eligibility. The expectation is that he will attract interest from various programs looking for experienced quarterbacks.