News
Tbilisi Extends Transport Hours for Justin Timberlake Concert
Tbilisi, Georgia – To facilitate travel for Justin Timberlake‘s upcoming concert, Tbilisi City Hall is extending public transport services on July 24. The concert will be held at Dinamo Arena, starting at 9 PM.
Mayor Kakha Kaladze made the announcement during a recent municipal meeting. He confirmed that the metro trains and select bus routes near the arena will operate until 2:00 AM to ensure concertgoers can return home safely.
“Vehicles will operate on alternative routes,” Kaladze added. Full details regarding the adjusted bus services can be found on the City Hall’s website and the social media platforms of the Transport and Urban Development Agency.
To manage traffic and enhance public safety during the event, road closures around Dinamo Arena will remain in place until 1:00 AM.
