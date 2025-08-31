Tech
TCL Set to Launch NxtPaper 60 Ultra 5G in Berlin
Berlin, Germany — TCL is preparing to unveil its latest smartphone, the NxtPaper 60 Ultra 5G, during the upcoming IFA trade show. This announcement follows a listing that revealed several key specifications for the device.
The NxtPaper 60 Ultra 5G features a 7.2-inch FHD+ NxtPaper screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs 12GB of RAM and offers 256GB of storage. The device is said to come with a long-lasting battery, although specific details about the battery capacity have not yet been disclosed.
Customers may notice that the package includes only a USB-C cable, with no charger included. The NxtPaper 60 Ultra 5G will run on Android 15, which has drawn some disappointment from potential buyers as Android 16 was released by Google earlier in June.
Amazon plans to sell the unlocked device in a color option called Nebula Black, with 5G support included. According to Amazon, the release date for the NxtPaper 60 Ultra is set for September 5, which may also coincide with its official announcement by TCL at the IFA event.
As excitement builds, tech enthusiasts are eager to learn more about this new smartphone and its features. Stay tuned for further updates.
Recent Posts
- Actress Priya Marathe Dies at 38 After Cancer Battle
- Rinderknech Upsets Bonzi, Advances in US Open
- Friday High School Football Scores Highlight New Season’s Start
- Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy
- Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options
- Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger
- Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025