TCL Set to Launch NxtPaper 60 Ultra 5G in Berlin

Berlin, Germany — TCL is preparing to unveil its latest smartphone, the NxtPaper 60 Ultra 5G, during the upcoming IFA trade show. This announcement follows a listing that revealed several key specifications for the device.

The NxtPaper 60 Ultra 5G features a 7.2-inch FHD+ NxtPaper screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs 12GB of RAM and offers 256GB of storage. The device is said to come with a long-lasting battery, although specific details about the battery capacity have not yet been disclosed.

Customers may notice that the package includes only a USB-C cable, with no charger included. The NxtPaper 60 Ultra 5G will run on Android 15, which has drawn some disappointment from potential buyers as Android 16 was released by Google earlier in June.

Amazon plans to sell the unlocked device in a color option called Nebula Black, with 5G support included. According to Amazon, the release date for the NxtPaper 60 Ultra is set for September 5, which may also coincide with its official announcement by TCL at the IFA event.

As excitement builds, tech enthusiasts are eager to learn more about this new smartphone and its features. Stay tuned for further updates.