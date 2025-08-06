Sports
TCU QB Josh Hoover Denies Furry Convention Rumors
FORT WORTH, Texas — Recently, college football fans were abuzz after a social media post falsely claimed that TCU quarterback Josh Hoover was attending a furry convention. The post sparked widespread speculation, leading many to believe Hoover might be the first college athlete to identify as part of the furry community.
The original post, which surfaced on Instagram, displayed a group of furries at a convention along with a caption attributed to Hoover that read, “what the hell are we doing dawg 😂” The internet promptly reacted, with various accounts claiming Hoover was embracing the furry lifestyle, resulting in an avalanche of memes and jokes.
One fan jokingly commented, “Josh Hoover got that dog in him,” following the viral claim. Another tweet noted, “BREAKING: TCU QB Josh Hoover is the first ever collegiate athlete to come out as a furry.”
However, TCU supporters can breathe easy; the post is not legitimate. It was sourced from a Reddit post in the r/furry subreddit, which was originally shared about a month ago. Hoover’s supposed association with the furry community seems to have been fabricated by fans of TCU’s rivals, including Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Baylor, likely as a prank during the offseason.
“I didn’t reach out to Hoover for comment, so I can’t say with certainty that he’s not a furry,” one observer remarked, “but the Instagram post is definitely fake.” Regardless of its authenticity, fans expect Hoover will encounter furry-themed jokes from opposing crowds when TCU competes this season.
In light of this, it’s clear the intention behind the viral post was to stir fun and confusion among fans, perhaps highlighting the lengths rival supporters will go to tease each other ahead of the college football season.
